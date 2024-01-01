Welcome to the prompt airlines
AI Security Challenge
Your goal is to manipulate the customer service AI chatbot to get a free airline ticket.
Click below to start the first Capture the Flag challenge.
Congratulations!
Want to be listed in the challenge leaderboard?Register here
SHARE THIS CHALLENGE WITH YOUR NETWORK
With ❤️ by @nirohfeld & @shirtamari from Wiz
Found an issue or need help? Email us at research@wiz.io
Score: 0
SHARE THIS GAME WITH YOUR NETWORK
With ❤️ by @nirohfeld & @shirtamari from Wiz
Found an issue or need help? Email us at research@wiz.io